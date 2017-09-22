A quality period home in Heptonstall

Boasting delightful and well stocked walled gardens

Beautifully appointed throughout by the present vendor, Anthony J Turner are delighted to present “Corner Cottage” to the open market.

Retaining a wealth of period features, the centrally heated and double glazed accommodation briefly comprises: entrance lobby opening into the dining room/second reception room, sitting room with rear entrance store and downstairs WC, well equipped kitchen with range cooker and utility off, landing with queen post beam work opening into the very well presented spacious three bedrooms and stylish house bathroom.

Externally the property retains delightful and well stocked walled gardens to the front with sitting area, lawn, together with right of access to maintain the property to rear.

Only a very short distance to Heptonstall and Hebden Bridge and enjoying very well maintained, characteristic living accommodation throughout.

An internal viewing is highly recommended by the agent to truly appreciate this delightful home.

Address: Corner Cottage, Slack, Heptonstall, Hebden Bridge

Price: £365,000

Agent: www.anthonyjturner.co.uk