An historical residence in Charlestown, Hebden Bridge

Retaining many original features dating back to 1788

Dating back to 1788, built in the year when George Washington was serving as the First President of the United States of America and Captain Blyth was cast adrift during the mutiny on the Bounty, giving a perspective of the age of this character property.

A substantial residence with many retained original features, which was originally built as one grand property and over the years has been divided into six individual dwellings, No. 21 being part of the original grand house.

The gas centrally heated Grade II living accommodation comprises on the ground floor of: entrance vestibule leading to the entrance hall; front lounge/drawing room with two elegant sash windows and an attractive fireplace housing a contemporary fire; inner hall with original stone staircase with date inscribed, attractive wrought ironwork and a half-landing with lovely arch window; kitchen with an excellent range of fitted wall and base units with complementary worktops and tiling, original cast iron range, breakfast bar, integral Belling oven and grill and ceramic hob; elegant dining room with attractive fireplace with inset electric fire and built-in bookshelves to both sides of the chimney breast.

To the first floor: spacious main landing; three good sized bedrooms and a house bathroom.

On the second floor is a fabulous, spacious attic room with exposed timbers and trusses, a lovely arch window and access to an en-suite. This room is currently used as a second sitting room but could be a fourth bedroom and the en-suite shower room is recently fitted.

Externally the property enjoys driveway parking, a double garage and to the rear extensive mature gardens on several levels with flowerbeds, vegetable patches and a delightful pond.

Price: £450,000

Agent: www.anthonyjturner.co.uk