Beautiful farmhouse

Situated in an area of outstanding beauty offering peace and tranquillity

Set in beautiful countryside is this fine, immaculate detached five-bedroom, stone period farmhouse.

Occupying a position on a delightful country road approximately two miles for Mytholmroyd for local amenities or three miles from Hebden Bridge centre, which has all amenities including excellent road and rail links to Leeds and Manchester.

This property has its own driveway which leads to a private cobbled parking area for up to four vehicles.

Large well-established lawned gardens surround the farmhouse which opens onto grazing land of approximately one and a half acres.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: entrance hall with large Victorian flagstone floor and stairs to the upper floor with antique mahogany balustrade, turned spindles and newel posts; superb bespoke fully fitted designer kitchen with integrated appliances and a dining area; walk-in pantry with a trap door leading to the cellar; conservatory with double doors to the lovely gardens; living room with a large multi-fuel wood burning stove and antique decorative fireplace; fitted utility/washroom; music/sitting room with a pot-bellied wood burning stove and fitted desk, bookcase and floor unit; study/utility/storeroom/bedroom five.

To the first floor: landing with large airing cupboard; four bedrooms; two quality en-suites and a luxury family bathroom.

Outside; there are Yorkshire stone flagged areas to the rear. Well-stocked and mature gardens with lovely lawns, perennial plants and a vegetable garden.

A field of approximately one acre with paddock is ideal for keeping a horse, pony or other livestock.

There is also a large insulated double shed made from solid larch.

Good condition dry stone walling bounds the property on all sides.

Price: £585,000

Agent: https://www.ryburne.co.uk/