Beautifully converted farmhouse

Stunning far reaching views

Commanding stunning far reaching views extending over Todmorden to the Stoodley Pike landmark, “Dyke Green Farm” comprises of a beautifully converted and substantially extended semi-detached farmhouse residence with approximately 1.5 acres of grazing land, landscaped and walled gardens together with a recently constructed stone built detached triple garage.

The beautifully appointed high quality centrally heated and double glazed accommodation comprises on the ground floor of: entrance porch with solid period style front entrance door; formal hall with exposed Yorkshire stone walling; sitting room incorporating a substantial picture window affording stunning far reaching views, patio double doors to the front lawn and an open fireplace with a wood burning stove looking through to the dining kitchen; the luxuriously appointed farmhouse style bespoke hand built integral kitchen has an extensive range of wall and base units with granite worktops, boasting a stunning cooking and dining island with oven and hob inset; downstairs WC; a very characteristic and beautifully appointed second reception room/dining room with a wrought iron feature fireplace with open fire inset; stylish fitted utility room; very quirky study with vaulted ceiling.

To the first floor: landing; stylish and contemporary house bathroom, three substantial bedrooms with the master enjoying an en-suite facility and a dressing area.

Externally the property retains approximately 1.5 acres of fenced grazing land and field shelter together with landscaped walled gardens, a very ample sweeping driveway, cobbled hardstanding and a detached triple garage.

Address: Dyke Green Farm, Flower Scarr Road, Todmorden

Price: £545,000

Agent: www.anthonyjturner.co.uk