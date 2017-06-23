Beautifully restored period residence in Luddenden Foot

End terrace cottage enjoying fabulous far-reaching views

This three bedroom period residence has been beautifully restored throughout and enjoys fabulous far-reaching views extending into the Luddenden and Calder valleys.

The high quality centrally heated and double glazed accommodation comprises: dining kitchen, utility room, sitting room with feature fireplace with wood burning stove, rear lobby with stairwell, landing, house bathroom with white three-piece suite with a shower over the bath and three well proportioned bedrooms with the principal bedroom enjoying an en-suite facility and integral wardrobe.

The light and spacious dining kitchen is fitted with an extensive range of wall and base units with integral appliances, attractive solid oak worktops and attractive splash back tiling. The breakfast bar dining area has a feature fireplace with wood burning stove inset. There is ample dining space, exposed beamed ceiling and tiled flooring.

Externally, landscaped walled gardens to the front, driveway, rear courtyard and detached garage.

No upward chain.

Price: £315,000

Agent: www.anthonyjturner.co.uk