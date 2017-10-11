Renovated to a very high standard

This fine period detached Grade II listed property is situated on the fringe of the historical village of Heptonstall with superb open views.

Ivy Cottage has been renovated to a very high standard by the current owners, creating an immaculate three bedroom home with a variety of lovely features including stone fireplaces, beamed ceilings, stone flag floors and mullion windows.

The property comprises on the ground floor of: entrance vestibule with stone flag floor; spacious beamed sitting room with stone fireplace with cast iron multi-fuel stove, enjoying lovely views over the garden and the surrounding rural views; dining room/second sitting room with stone fireplace with cast iron multi-fuel stove; bespoke kitchen with a range of quality fitted base and wall units with complementary worktops, fitted with an integrated fridge and oven with extractor hood over, and a beamed utility room with fitted worktops.

To the first floor: beamed house bathroom with a quality fitted suite; bedroom one with polished wood floor, exposed stone fireplace and chimney breast; bedroom two with original ‘taking in’ door which leads out on to the front balcony, exposed stone fireplace, chimney breast, further exposed stonework, polished wood floorboards and access to the loft space; beamed bedroom three with quality wood floor, built-in storage and access to a mezzanine area; occasional fourth bedroom/dressing room or potential en-suite bathroom and dressing room.

This unique property has a private driveway to the front which opens into an excellent several car parking area.

There are large gardens to the front and side of the property with raised gardens beds and mature flower beds to the front and further raised gardens to the side including a large patio area.

Address: Ivy Cottage, Slack Top, Heptonstall

Guide price: £575,000

Agent: www.ryburne.co.uk