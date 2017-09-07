Idyllic smallholding set on the beautiful hillside above Hebden Bridge

Five acres of good grazing land and a detached agricultural barn

A J Turner are delighted to offer for sale this idyllic smallholding – Hazelbrook Cottage – set on the beautiful hillside above the town of Hebden Bridge, with breathtaking views yet only minutes into the town and convenient for transport links to Leeds and Manchester.

This detached four bedroom property is beautifully presented and is set within approximately five acres of good grazing land, stunning landscaped gardens with patio areas and lawned areas, summerhouse, garden shed, vegetable and fruit gardens, gated access, three fresh water streams running through the fields leading to a waterfall, parking for several cars, detached agricultural barn and two-storey detached garage, which could be, with the usual consents, be converted into a holiday cottage or accommodation for a dependent relative etc.

The living accommodation briefly comprises: dining room, breakfast kitchen, living room, lovely orangery, inner hallway, shower room and four good sized bedrooms (one with an en-suite). An internal inspection is very highly recommended by the agent as this is truly an idyllic smallholding and lifestyle choice.

Address: Lane End Lanes, Wadsworth, Hebden Bridge

Price: £665,000

Agent: www.anthonyjturner.co.uk