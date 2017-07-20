Individually designed Yorkshire stone built family residence

Landscaped gardens and rooftop balcony area offering outstanding views

The accommodation comprises on the ground floor of: entrance hall with attractive tiled flooring; guest WC; principal bedroom suite fully fitted with high quality furniture and an en-suite wet room, three further well-proportioned bedrooms with bedroom four currently utilised as an office; and a well-appointed and equipped house bathroom with a Jacuzzi bath.

The upper level comprises: landing with double doors opening onto the rooftop garden, a fabulous sitting area commanding fabulous south facing views extending over the beautiful nearby rolling Todmorden countryside; substantial sitting room with bay window affording a stunning far-reaching view looking down into Todmorden, a marble fireplace houses a gas Living Flame fire; dining room/second reception room with double doors opening into the rooftop garden; extended well equipped and high-quality dining kitchen fitted with an extensive range of wall and base units with dark granite worktops, integral appliances, breakfast bar dining area and an archway through to a separate dining area with double doors opening into the barbecue area and opening into the utility room.

“Northfield” enjoys substantial walled gardens, ample driveway parking, the rooftop garden and former kitchen garden area to the top of the garden together with barbecue area accessed from the dining room extension and a substantial garage/workshop.

Located with very easy access to the Todmorden amenities, Leeds/Manchester railway station, highly regarded local primary schooling and a five-minute walk to the delightful local tennis club.