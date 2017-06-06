Rooms of good dimensions and many of the original features

This fine 17th century Grade II listed house has a wealth of original features including fireplaces, Venetian windows, King mullion windows and exposed beams. Set in a beautiful rural area with magnificent views, this rare property offers a four bedroom family home with large gardens and off-road courtyard parking.

Situated in a lovely residential area in a semi-rural position, this property is elevated with beautiful views and within easy walking distance of the centre of the lovely market town of Todmorden.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: entrance hallway with wood flooring and a stone staircase with iron balustrades to the first floor; elegant drawing room with Venetian windows to the front with excellent views over the countryside and a fireplace with cast iron multi-fuel stove set on a stone hearth; dining room with Venetian arched windows to the front with lovely views over the local area and built-in shelves to one alcove; large dining kitchen open to an ornately carved balcony and full ceiling height with King mullion window, the kitchen is fitted with craftsman built base cupboards and boasts the original stone fireplace with oven and polished wood floor; beamed utility room and a beamed cloakroom/WC. The property also has two vaulted stone cellars.

To the first floor: split landing with an arched window with exposed stone; four bedrooms; gallery landing overlooking the kitchen with decorative carved woodwork and mullion window and a house bathroom fitted with a four-piece suite.

Outside; most attractive lawned gardens to the side with a variety of mature shrubs, flowers, a decorative pond, mature trees, patio and a stone outbuilding. In the courtyard there is parking space for approximately three cars.

Guide price: £400,000.

