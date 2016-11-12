Remember this?

This is Todmorden Angling Society’s national championship team in the mid-1970s. Standing, from the left, are John Lacey, Jim Newham, Peter Spencer, Tony Waterworth, David Nadin, Don Rainford, Paul Smith and Steve Mills. In front are Brian Emmott, Gerry Smith, John Higginson and Bruce Clark.

nShare your favourite old group photos – whether taken at school, work or on holiday or a sporting or leisure activity – with other Nostalgia readers. Send them to Nostalgia, Fire Station, Dean Clough, Halifax, HX3 5AX or email pictures@halifaxcourier.co.uk Please send originals rather than copies; we’ll return them.