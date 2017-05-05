Stunning farmhouse in Shore, Todmorden

Set in a delightful rural position with panoramic views over fine countryside

Ridge Gate Farm is a fine detached, beautifully presented, four bedroom farmhouse which offers an exceptionally high quality home with a wealth of character, including stone fireplaces combined with today’s convenience of oil fired heating, double glazing and quality fixtures and fittings throughout. The property also benefits from solar panels.

Ridge Gate Farm has approximately eleven acres of sound meadow and pasture land located within ringed fenced fields, plus large landscaped gardens. There are a number of outbuildings including a large workshop/garage and stables with their own private drive which also provides access to the land.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: entrance porch with a tiled floor and door to the garage; bespoke kitchen with a range of quality fitted base and wall units with complementary worktops and an Aga cooker, double doors to the rear give access to the landscaped garden and superb views; spacious sitting/dining room with a stone fireplace with multi-fuel stove and stairs to the first floor; conservatory with views over the garden and beautiful open countryside; delightful sitting room with a stone fireplace with cast iron multi-fuel stove.

To the first floor: landing with window to the front, large storage cupboard and access to the loft space; four bedrooms (two with fitted wardrobes); bathroom/WC and separate WC.

The gardens surrounding the property are extensive lawns, together with a mixture of trees, shrubs, a stream and private parking for numerous vehicles.

Situated approximately two miles from the centre of Todmorden, Hebden Bridge is approximately five miles away. Nearby amenities include the railway stations with excellent links to Leeds and Manchester.

Guide price: £575,000.

