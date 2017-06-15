Superb country house

Stunning panoramic views over the valley to the distant hills

Set in a superb south facing elevated location with magnificent views across the beautiful Calder Valley is this immaculate detached, four bedroom country house. Believed to originate circa 1750 the property was renovated from two cottages to the present family home in the 1970s.

Brink Top is situated approximately one and a half miles from the centre of the lovely market town of Hebden Bridge for all amenities including the railway station with excellent rail links to Leeds and Manchester. Alternatively there is direct access to excellent countryside walking from the house.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: porch with an exposed beam and a stone flagged floor; utility room/pantry with built-in shelves, coat hooks and lots of storage space; quality fitted kitchen with exposed beams, stone flagged floor, built-in ‘Rangemaster’ electric oven and grill, ‘Whirlpool’ four ring electric hob and solid fuel ‘Aga’ cooking range; beamed living room with a stone fireplace with original cast iron fire/cooking range and an exposed chimney breast; sitting room with mullion windows to the front with excellent extensive views, exposed beams, original stone fireplace housing a ‘Severn’ cast iron wood burning stove; garden room; bedroom four/study and an L-shaped hallway with staircase to the first floor.

To the first floor: landing with exposed beams, mullion window to the rear, balustrade with turned spindles, built-in cupboards and access to the loft which is boarded for storage; three bedrooms; cloakroom and separate WC and a large family bathroom/WC with separate shower cubicle.

Outside: large detached garage with built-in inspection pit, workshop, log store, garden shed, stone outhouse, private car parking and mature lawned gardens with superb views.

Guide price: £485,000

Agent: www.ryburne.com