Superb period home in Todmorden

Stunning location with panoramic views

Bean Hole Farm is a superb semi-detached four bedroom period property, set in a beautiful location with panoramic views. There are up to 7.5 acres of land (negotiable) which includes extensive terraced gardens, field, quarry and large parking area plus double garage.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: entrance porch with stone flagged floor, beamed open-plan dining kitchen, utility/pantry, cloakroom, beamed sitting room with a stone fireplace with a solid multi-fuel stove set on a stone hearth and a beamed dining room/snug with stone fireplace.

The spacious dining kitchen is fitted with a range of quality fitted oak base units with complementary oak worktops and a Belfast style sink. There is a gas fired ‘Rayburn’ providing heating and hot water. The kitchen opens into a large dining area with views to the rear.

To the first floor: beamed master bedroom with spectacular views and an en-suite shower room/WC, three further bedrooms (one currently used as a study) and a house bathroom with a quality fitted four-piece suite.

Access to the property is from a lane leading off Castle Lane and then to a large private parking area providing ample parking for several cars. There is a double garage offering extra parking/storage.

Bean Hole Farm is encompassed in its own land which comprises of a picturesque large quarry with waterfall, hillsides surrounding the property and woodland. A path from the parking area leads across to the front of the property.

There are terraced gardens to the front, well maintained and incorporating mature trees and shrubs, opening onto a superb lawned garden with an area for chickens.

There is a field situated to the side of the property offering rough grazing.

Address: Bean Hole Farm, Castle Lane, Todmorden

Guide price: £425,000

Agent: www.ryburne.co.uk