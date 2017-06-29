Superb property with an attractive roof terrace

Excellent views overlooking the Rochdale Canal

A most attractive traditional stone property, deceptively spacious and originally a coaching house for a nearby ‘big’ house.

Quietly located in the centre of Todmorden, this property has been well renovated and offers a variety of features including exposed stonework, beamed ceilings and roof terrace.

Quietly situated but ideally located for the bustling market town.

The accommodation comprises on the ground floor of: tiled entrance hallway with stairs to the first floor; cloakroom/WC; spacious open-plan living/dining kitchen with arched window to the front with exposed stonework, the floor is fully tiled with under-floor heating, the bespoke kitchen is fitted with quality handmade units including an island unit, a spacious pantry/storage runs under the stairs.

To the first floor: landing with stairs to the second floor and feature exposed stonework; double bedroom with built-in wardrobes to one wall and an en-suite shower room/WC; a second double bedroom also with an en-suite shower room/WC.

On the second floor: landing with exposed stonework; master bedroom with beamed half-pitched ceiling, ladder style steps lead up to a mezzanine en-suite bathroom with a quality three-piece suite which includes a central bath, tiled floor, beamed ceiling, exposed stone, Velux window and a storage cupboard; bedroom four/sitting room which offers various options and has oakwood flooring and a beamed half-pitched ceiling, a spiral staircase provides access out onto an attractive roof terrace with excellent views overlooking the Rochdale Canal.

The property is set within a private shared gated courtyard and has two parking spaces.

To the front is a decked garden.

Guide price: £275,000.

Agent: www.ryburne.co.uk