The Island with Bear Grylls looking for Yorkshire contestants

The producers of a TV survival show are looking for Yorkshire adventurers to test their skills in the wilderness.

Channel Four's The Island with Bear Grylls takes the explorer and a group of volunteers to a remote location and tests them to the limit.

Four Yorkshire contestants have taken part in previous series - retired police inspector Tony Fletcher, from Little Smeaton near Wakefield, who was 70 at the time; York dad Mike Fletcher; Vic Fellows, from Doncaster; and ocean rower and nurse Lauren Morton, from Leeds.

Contestants are stripped of all the comforts of civilisation, and cast away on a deserted island. They film themselves, and share their raw story of survival.

Applicants need to be fit and able, over the age of 18, and able to demonstrate one or more particular skills. They are recruited from a variety of backgrounds and professions, and do not need to have any previous exploring or survival experience.

The TV company covers loss of earnings for participants during filming.

Bear Grylls described the show as:

"Lord of the Flies meets Darwin’s survival of the fittest. Man has moved further and further from his hunter-gatherer origins. We take food, shelter, warmth for granted; we barely have to expend any time and energy to get them. I want to find out what happens when you strip people of all the comforts of modern life."

The deadline for applications is August 7.

Visit www.theislandwithbeargrylls.com to apply.