18 holes adds up to £13,000 raised

The annual Overgate Hospice Golf Day took place at Bradley Hall Golf Club, Halifax, and was a great success.

More than 40 teams of three took on the 18 hole course, raising over £13,000 for the hospice, at Elland.

Refreshments were provided during the tournament and all participants had a meal at the club house after their round, with a presentation taking place later in the evening.

The winning team were led by Gary Williamson, who were closely followed by Nick Crowther’s team and the Tony Beddis trio.