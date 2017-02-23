A fine six bedroom detached early nineteenth century Grade II listed farmhouse which retains a wealth of character

Boasting a detached cottage, landscaped gardens, a car park and equestrian facilities

There are chamfered mullion windows, beamed ceilings and a bespoke large oak conservatory/garden room, plus many original features. In addition, there is a detached one bedroom cottage.

The views are magnificent overlooking miles of open countryside and the property is set in large beautifully landscaped gardens, with a detached garage and a large car parking area for ten plus cars with high level security lights controlled by sensors. A stable block has five loose boxes and a tack room together with an illuminated ménage. Approximately ten acres of attractive land.

Harley Wood Gate Farm has been completely refurbished and comprises of: stone entrance porch, reception hall, cloakroom/WC, utility room, inner hall, spacious drawing room, dining room, quality fitted sitting room, kitchen with dining area, superb oak garden room/conservatory, study/library or bedroom five, dining room with access to a large attractive double glazed oak conservatory, vaulted cellar, bedroom one with en-suite, bedrooms two and three, two bathrooms, bedrooms four, five and six.

Together with this property is a well renovated single storey detached cottage comprising: hall, lounge, quality fitted kitchen, large garden/conservatory room, bedroom and shower room.

There are well-established gardens surrounding the property with Yorkshire stone flagged areas, lawns with flower borders, ornamental trees shrubberies and a large ornate lily pond. A long well-kept driveway to the entrance to the property and a large parking area, stables, garage and a further private lane lead to the ménage. A pathway leads to the single storey detached cottage.

Guide price: £795,000.

Agent: www.ryburne.co.uk