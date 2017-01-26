A most impressive five/six-bedroom stone period semi-detached country house

Built approximately 1850 and beautifully presented with private, well established gardens to the rear, side and good private parking to the front together with a large integral garage. A spacious home that could be ideal for extended family living.

Church House is situated in the beautiful, historic village of Luddenden, approximately three miles from the vibrant town centre of Hebden Bridge or the centre of Halifax approximately three miles for all amenities, both include a Victorian railway station with excellent rail links to Leeds and Manchester

Church House, High Street, Luddenden - �500,000 (Ryburne & Co 01422 844963)

The property is of generous proportions, with many original features including stone fireplaces, mullion windows and beamed ceilings.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: entrance porch, L-shaped entrance hall, dining kitchen fitted with a range of quality units, sitting/family room with a stone fireplace with cast iron stove set on a stone hearth and French doors that lead out to the gardens, spacious snug/playroom with original fitted leather seating (fitted when the property was previously an inn) and a shower room/WC.

Stone steps lead down to two cellar rooms, both with stone flag floors and original stone shelving.

To the first floor: landing, two bedrooms, spacious and beautiful open-plan sitting/dining room (previously used as the village hall) open to full ceiling height with a beamed ‘A’ frame and a stone fireplace with cast iron multi-fuel stove, house bathroom and study/bedroom six.

On the second floor: mezzanine landing, bedroom three with an en-suite bathroom with a roll top bath, bedroom four with an en-suite shower room and bedroom five.

Agent: www.ryburne.com