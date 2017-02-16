A s-mashing day in prospect

Calder Valley Organic Gardeners are hoping their Potato Day will be a smash hit on Saturday, February 25.

It takes place from 10am to 3pm at Church of the Good Shepherd, New Road, Mytholmroyd.

Admission is £1 and the event will feature 36 varieties of potato, as well as children’s activities, jams, organic cheese and food and drink.

The next meeting of Calder Valley Organic Gardeners takes place at Church of the Good Shepherd on March 2 when there will be a talk on ‘Composts and Growing Media’ with Stuart Jackson.

Entry is £2 for non-members.

For more information call 01422 846173.