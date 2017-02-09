A stunning farmhouse in Shore, Todmorden

Set in a delightful rural position with panoramic views over fine countryside

Ridge Gate Farm is a fine detached beautifully presented four bedroom farmhouse with stables, garage, workshop and land of approximately eleven acres of mixed fields, plus large landscaped gardens.

An exceptionally high quality home with a wealth of character including stone fireplaces combined with today’s convenience of oil fired heating, double glazing and quality fixtures and fittings throughout. Ridge Gate Farm also benefits from Solar Panels.

The accommodation comprises on the ground floor of: entrance porch, bespoke kitchen with a range of quality fitted units and an AGA cooker, spacious sitting/dining room with stone fireplace with Stratford Eco boiler multi-fuel stove, conservatory with superb views over the garden to beautiful open countryside, and delightful sitting room with stone fireplace with cast iron multi-fuel stove.

To the first floor: landing, four bedrooms (with fitted furniture to two bedrooms)bathroom and separate WC.

Ridge Gate Farm has approximately eleven acres of sound meadow and pasture land located within ringed fenced fields and landscaped gardens. The gardens surrounding the property are extensive lawns, together with a mixture of trees, shrubs, and a stream. Private gravel drives to the front and rear provide parking for numerous vehicles. Stone cobble pathways with stone walls lead around the property, together with a number of outbuildings including a large workshop/garage and stables with private drive which also provides access to the land.

Ridge Gate Farm is situated approximately two miles from the centre of Todmorden or Hebden Bridge centre approximately five miles for all amenities including the railway stations with excellent rail links to Leeds and Manchester.

Guide price: £575,000.

Agent: www.ryburne.co.uk