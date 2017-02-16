A substantial family home of great character

This wonderful Grade II listed coach house conversion enjoys a sunny southerly outlook.

The accommodation is arranged over three floors and comprises on the lower ground floor of: front entrance lobby, large dining kitchen, utility room with quarry tiled flooring and fitted wall and base units, cloakroom/WC, impressive galleried dining room with feature arch window, open archway to the music room/family den.

The rustic style farmhouse kitchen has a gas powered Aga, a central island with tiled worktops and a marble chopping block. There is exposed brickwork with stone features, ceiling beams, a double pot sink and a built in feature wine rack.

To the upper ground floor: entrance hall, study, bright and sunny sitting room with feature period fireplace with open grate, inner hallway with useful storage cupboard, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

There are also two attic bedrooms and an additional bathroom. The property benefits from partial double glazing and a gas central heating system.

The south facing terraced gardens extend to the side of the house with a walled rear boundary onto Midgley Road. The gardens include a paved patio area and level lawn with garden pond, outside lighting and mature trees and shrubs.

In front of the coach house is an extensive cobbled area which in turn leads to a tarmac driveway. There is a turning circle off the cobbles. The driveway provides ample off-road parking and leads to the detached tandem garage.

Located off Midgley Road, a country lane between the village of Mytholmroyd and Midgley, this is a delightful, semi-rural setting, yet still convenient for local amenities, stations and schools.

Price: £400,000

Agent: www.clairesheehan-estateagents.co.uk