An opportunity for churches in Hebden Royd to gather together

Churches Together in Hebden Royd have organised a week of prayer for Christian Unity in churches across the Calder Valley.

It is a chance for the community to gather together in different churches.

The sessions are January 16 at St. Michael’s Church in Mytholmroyd, January 17 at St Thomas’ Church in Heptonstall, January 18 at Hebden Royd Methodist Church in Hebden Bridge, January 19 at Church of the Good Shepherd in Mytholmroyd, January 20 at St James’s Church in Hebden Bridge.

The daily reflections start at noon and last between 20 and 25 minutes followed by a light lunch.