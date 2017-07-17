Author, collector and retired policeman Mr David Binns, aged 76

Author, collector of rare books and coins, and retired policeman, Mr David Arthur Binns died at the Royal Devon Hospital, Exeter, on July 11, after a short battle with cancer.

David, who was 76, was born in Hebden Bridge and left Calder High School at 16 to train as an electrician with Lord Brothers of Todmorden, though having completed his apprenticeship changed career to join the Police. In more than 30 years as a police officer he served in the West Riding, Buckinghamshire, Thames Valley, and Canberra forces. The experience in Canberra, Australia, was brief, as he disliked carrying a firearm and the family returned to the UK.

On retirement, he began collecting and selling antique books. His specialty was the works of H. Ridder Haggard. His enthusiasm led him to publish a biography of Haggard, now out of print, and two novels, both mysteries. In the 1980s he was controller at High Wycombe Hospital Radio.

David leaves his wife Angela, elder sister Eileen Littlejohn, his first wife Annette Jolley (now Ellis), and his three children from that marriage, Angela, Richard and Andrew. His funeral is at Barnstaple Crematorium on July 28 (12.20pm).