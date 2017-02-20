Baby Jesse joins rescue team in callout to injured mountain biker

The Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team was joined by an adorable young supporter after volunteers were called to help an injured mountain biker.

Team member Sophie Keeler responded to the call yesterday (Sunday), even though she had baby Jesse with her.

The pair, and 21 other team members, were called to Harden Moor, near Bingley, at around 9.45am after a 53-year-old man fell from his bike and sustained a head injury.

A team spokesperson said: “The rider’s friends raised the alarm as he was feeling quite confused and drifting in and out of consciousness.

“Once on-scene, team members assisted the Yorkshire Ambulance Service crew to make the casualty comfortable and then packaged him in our vacuum mattress before evacuating the casualty some distance by stretcher to the road, where he was handed over to the ambulance crew for transfer to hospital.”

The rescue lasted around two hours and 20 minutes