Big fundraising effort for youth group

Regulars at a Todmorden pub are shaking off any remaining New Year cobwebs with a fundraising day and raffle for young people in the town.

On Sunday, January 22, eight teams of footballers from the Jack’s House pub on Burnley Road, Todmorden, will play down to a winner in a five-a-side football competition at Todmorden Sports Centre’s Ewood Lane all-weather pitch. Money raised on the day and over the next few weeks will go to the young people’s drop-in group Friday Club at St Mary’s Church, Todmorden. People are invited to come along and watch the matches between 1pm and 5pm, or they can make donations at the pub until the following Sunday. S raffle will be running until the end of the month to also boost the total raised. Tickets are £1 each, available at the pub, with a big prize of accommodation for a holiday in Hungary which can be taken in July or August and which has been donated by a friend of the pub. For more details ring 01706 819192.