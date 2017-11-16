Boxing legend Bruno’s visit gets Piece Hall festive period off to a punchy start

Halifax Piece Hall is coming out punching with some heavyweight entertainment lined up for the Christmas period.

Many events are being held in the fully restored hall in the run up to Christmas and businesses there are also adding events of their own to pull in the crowds.

Spiegeltent: Events include a family Silent Disco

Sports memorabilia specialist Onlineauthentic welcomes one of British sport’s most famous names this Saturday, November 18, when boxing legend Frank Bruno will be at its shop on the Piece Hall’s Rustic Level to sign copies of his new autobiography Let Me Be Frank, written with Nick Owens.

Frank will be there from noon to 3pm and will also be signing photographs, gloves, shorts and other memorabilia. You can pre-order items by calling 07854 525321 or online at www.onlineauthentic.uk - and for £20 each a professional photographer will take your with the former WBC heavyweight champion.

The Piece Hall festive season gets under way in earnest on November 25 and carries on all the way to a cracking New Year’s Eve celebration finale. Seasonal events include a grand Spiegeltent tent showcasing live cabaret, comedy, music, storytelling and performances for all the family. There will also be a Yorkshire Christmas Market (December 3 to 10), craft workshops with a Georgian twist and an original light installation.

Ticket details, where appropriate, and the full events programme for Christmas at The Piece Hall are available online at www.thepiecehall.co.uk, from the Box Office daily between 10am to 6pm on 01422 525217 and at the Welcome Centre daily between 10am to 6pm.

Free events including lantern making and enchanting window displays inspired by The Night Market animation, and the Hygge Tipi opening its doors selling festive themed food and drink, all on November 25 to coincide with Halifax’s big Christmas Lights switch-on, get the ball rolling.