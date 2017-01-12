Brave souls all set to plunge into icy dam

Those brave (or mad) enough to compete in the icy New Year Swim held at Lee Dam, high in the south Pennines , will plunge into the freezing depths; for a chilly version of fun, with the aim to recover the wooden trophy that is chucked into the ice cold water.

Sunday, January 15 is the date this traditional fundraiser on the hills above Todmorden will take place.

The annual open-air swim dates back to 1961 and has been held at Lee Dam for over 20 years.

It is hosted by the Todmorden Amateur Swimming Club members and is sponsored by Todmorden Lions.

Although in previous years the open-air swim has been postponed due to thick ice, this will hopefully not be the case for this year’s swim with tempetures forecast just above freezing this weekend.

To register for the swim, meet at the Top Brink pub, in Lumbutts village by 1:30pm for the event which begins at 2pm.

Entry for the event costs £5 for adults and £2.50 for children, yet children must be accompanied by an adult.

The proceeds will go towards funds for the Todmorden Amateur Swimming Club.

Of course competitors can use this challenge as an opportunity to do a sponsored event for a charity or good cause of their own choice.

Hot soup and rolls are on hand to all the brave participants, who need a warm remedy for the cold, and to any spectators there for their own amusement.

Once back in the warmth of the Top Brink, prizes will be awarded for the men’s, women’s, girls’ and boys’ races which last year were won by Jack Cryer, Debbie Lorimer and 15-year-old Holly Owen.

For more information about the swim or how to enter please contact Debbie Lorimer on 07513 123097.

* Are you holding a madcap event to raise money for your club or charity in the district? Email the details to: todnews@todmordennews.co.uk