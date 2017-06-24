Bursting with pride in Hebden

This year’s Happy Valley Pride features a jam-packed programme, with highlights including comedian Zoe Lyons, Bourgeois and Maurice and a Big Night Out with Honeyfeet.

In only its second year, organisers of the event have put together a week-long festival of diversity, inclusivity and awareness.

The Hebden Bridge Arts Festival tree will be decorated soon and organisers want members of the public to help.

The theme of this year’s festival is “LGBTQ Heroes - Who’s yours?” and people are being encouraged to write their answers on a postcard, which will be added to the tree.

You can email your responses to david@happyvalleypride.com saying who and why you’ve chosen them (in 120 words or less). Organisers have also been visiting businesses in Hebden Bridge, who have responded by decorating their windows in a festival-theme.

Thanks to the success of The Successful Return of D.I.S.C.O on June 9, £500 was able to be added to the festival “pot”.

Zoe Lyons is performing her stand-up routine at The Trades Club on Wednesday, August 9.

There will be a evening performance at the Little Theatre on Friday, August 11 from award-winning, musical satirists, Bourgeois and Maurice.

That weekend, a host of events will be centred within a family-friendly Holme Street Hub where there will be a range of local musicians and street entertainment during Saturday daytime. Riverside Junior School will also have an exhibition of pupils’ winning “Heroes” artwork. There will also be talks from LGBTQ+ speakers Jeremy Pemberton and Flo Krause; complementing the return for a second year of human rights activist Peter Tatchell.