A roaring £250,000 raised in under a week for new sixth form

A Calderdale school’s ambitious plans for a new sixth form and community centre are more than quarter-of-a-million pounds closer thanks to the fund-raising efforts of a local firm.

Boothtown-based environmental company The Leo Group has raised a staggering £265,000 in under one week for the Ravenscliffe Spring Hall project, via a sponsored run and a summer ball.

The ball, held at the weekend in a marquee near its Swalesmoor Road headquarters and hosted by TV personality Christa Ackroyd, was attended by 200 people with entertainment provided by Ravenscliffe High School pupils.

The school caters for young people with a wide range of learning and physical difficulties and it has been in desperate need to expand its premises.

Ravenscliffe Spring Hall, which is planned to open in September 2018, will be a purpose-built, fully accessible Post-16 learning centre and out of hours community centre.

Danny Sawrij, Leo Group chairman, said: “When the donations and pledges were counted up I was simply speechless. Not for one moment in my wildest dreams did I think we could raise so much from just two events.

“It was a fantastic evening made even more poignant by the pupil’s performances, which were both moving and inspiring, and ensured our guests dug even deeper when it came to the auction and raffle.”

Ravenscliffe headteacher Martin Moorman, said: “We are so grateful to The Leo Group and everyone involved with the summer ball and the sponsored run.”