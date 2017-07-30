All roads lead to the Piece Hall on Tuesday, August 1 - there’s no mistaking it!

All roads will lead to Halifax’s Piece Hall on Yorkshire Day - there’s no mistaking it.

Just in case anyone does lose their way, a series of stencils showing the way to the £19m refurbished building - which is Grade I listed and has lost none of its Georgian character - will soon put them right!

They have appeared on Halifax’s streets through the last week.

Visitors are expected to swell the ranks of Halifax people heading to the hall when the gates are opened around 9.30am.

All are welcome - the more the merrier - to have a good look around at their leisure.

Local people know the Piece Hall well. If you are visiting - just follow the signs!