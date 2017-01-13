Asda beats Morrisons and Tesco to cheapest supermarket crown

Asda has been named the cheapest supermarket of 2016 among the major UK grocers, ahead of Morrisons and Tesco.

The consumer group Which? research found that a basket of 80 popular items at Asda cost on average £154.14 across the year, followed by Yorkshire-based Morrisons at £160.19.

Sainsbury’s was the next cheapest at £162.11 with Tesco at £164.37 more expensive than anyone except the upmarket brands Ocado (170.35) and Waitrose (£172.27).

German discounters Aldi and Lidl were not included as they do not sell enough of the branded products in the basket.

The watchdog monitored the cost of popular branded products using data from independent shopping website MySupermarket to work out the average price.

It found that Asda, based in Leeds but owned by the US giant Wal-Mart, was consistently cheaper, coming out the best value in 11 out of 12 months.

Which? magazine editor Richard Headland said: “With increasing concern over rising food prices, our research shows that some supermarkets are consistently cheaper than others for popular branded items.

“It could be worth switching supermarkets, or shopping around, if you want to trim your shopping bill.”