Halifax is a great shopping experience, and Piece Hall adds another dazzling dimension

The breathtaking new look of the Piece Hall will knock you out when it re-opens on Tuesday, August 1.

But take your time, have a good look around, and delve into the businesses who are now trading from the units from which cloth was sold more than 200 years ago, when the hall, the brightest and best in Yorkshire, opened in 1779.

Companies old and new have started taking shop space in the Piece Hall, some familiar names and some intriguing new ones.

Harveys of Halifax - the family-run store which has been at the heart of the town for decades - will be selling homeware; Elder serve up their alternative take on the great British larder; Creative Crystals, at the Piece Hall since 1993 are coming home; Jewella will sell top brands of jewellery and accessories; The Escaporium offers an entertainment experience; House of 925 is a ladies’ fashion boutique with savvy stylists.

If vintage stylings are yout think, then try Jitterbug Jean; Yorkshire’s Finest estate agents aim to provide a premium service, get a taste of Italy from Blondin’s Ice Cream Parlour or try some delicious food from local artisan sources at the Piece Hall Deli; sample some luxury hand-made chocolates and truffles from The Chocolate Box.

Sweets and confectionary are available from Spogs and Spices, a real trip down memory lane, while with vinyl becoming ever-more popular again, pop in to Loafers. The Yorkshire Gallery offers fine art, contemporary jewllery and crafts.

More are being added, and the whole adds up to a great shopping experience that epitomises the wide range of businesses Halifax has to offer. The Piece Hall is a gateway to the town’s shopping experience, with the aim of returning visitors boosting the town, and Calderdale’s, economy as a whole.