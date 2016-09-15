Period property in Todmorden with delightful views

A substantial rear facing, three storey, three bedroom, double fronted back to back mid terrace with part over dwelling. Built in 1874 with delightful views overlooking the canal and beyond. Midway between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden, the property is moments from the canal and River Calder, located in the creative community of Eastwood, near to the cricket ground.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: front door leading into the self-contained under dwelling studio with original fireplace with inset multi fuel stove; kitchen with solid wood working surfaces and Belfast sink; wet room style shower room/WC. There is a paddle staircase rising to the first floor from the kitchen area.

To the first floor: lounge with feature fireplace with exposed stone lintels to the chimney breast housing a gas stove, a door leads onto the balcony from where the open views can be enjoyed; fitted kitchen with a staircase rising to the second floor; additional sitting room with feature archway, original cupboard to one side of the chimney breast and a tiled fireplace with open grate.

On the second floor: landing with loft access; three bedrooms (the two double bedrooms both have decorative cast iron fireplaces) and a bathroom with a three piece white suite with a Mira shower unit over the bath.

The property retains many original features together with modern day conveniences such as gas fired central heating and double glazing.

Approached via a private road leading to the parking space with the garden area being opposite from where the open views can be enjoyed.

An internal viewing is highly recommended by the agent to appreciate the charm, character and potential on offer.

Price: £157,000

Agent: www.peterdavid.co.uk

