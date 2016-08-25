Stylish and contemporary apartment in Todmorden

Woodhouse Road, Todmorden - �169,950 (J Greenwood Properties 01706 550212)

Situated within this converted mill building on the Rochdale Canal, with secure parking and a large patio garden.

