Calderdale once again welcomes the Walk and Ride Festival

Calderdale will host a variety of events this month as part of the South Pennines’ Walk and Ride Festival.

With nearly 150 taking place throughout the South Pennines during the fortnight, walkers, cyclists, horse-riders and families will be spoilt for choice.

Starting on Saturday (September 10) the festival will run for two weeks, ending on Sunday 25 September, and will be managed by rural regeneration company Pennine Prospects.

There aims to be something for everyone at this event which brings together everything from bat forays to Happy Valley location spotting on foot and bike.

Adele Adams, Walk and Ride Festival Co-ordinator, said: “Whether you’re a seasoned walker, a keen cyclist or someone wanting to try a new activity or sport we’ll have an event for you.

“Again walkers have a fantastic choice. For example, experienced walkers can join Mick Chatham on the Calderdale Way.

Mick will guide people on six circular walks, each including a section of the Calderdale Way over six non-consecutive days, starting on Monday, September 12.

For some people the breath-taking South Pennines landscape would be enough but others also enjoy delving into the area’s rich history; for them we also have plenty on offer.”

For those who are interested in history, a walk called Riots and Protests, the Radical History of Todmorden could be of interest on Sunday September 11.

It will visit the Basin Stones where Chartists demanded the right to vote, where the Plug Riots and the Anti-Poor Riots took place, and the site of the much resisted workhouse.

For lovers of beer there is a nature walk through Cragg Vale that ends with a visit to the Little Valley Brewery on Friday September 16.

Those who are keen cyclists can accept the challenge of the famous Up the Buttress, a timed cobbled hill climb from Hebden Bridge up towards Heptonstall.

Adele said: “Why not learn a new skill?

“You can learn how to ride a bike or a horse, forage for edible mushrooms or learn valuable navigation skills.”

For more information on the festival and its events visit www.walkandridefestival.co.uk or pick up a printed brochure now available from tourist information centres, libraries and local outdoor equipment shops.