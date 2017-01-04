Candlelit vigil and lantern release in memory of man shot on M62

Friends of the Huddersfield man shot dead by police in a motorway incident are planning to hold a memorial vigil for him tonight.

Chinese lanterns will be released and candles lit at Ainley Top in memory of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, known as Yas, 27.

The group will gather at 7pm by the slip road at Junction 24 of the M62, where Yaqub was fatally injured while travelling in a convoy of vehicles.

Tributes have already been left at the scene for the father-of-two. Groups gathered to protest against the shooting on Tuesday night and community tensions are said to be 'heightened'.

A post on social media advertising the vigil reads:

'As you all know we have lost one of the realist, Yassar (sic). To let him and his family know we are all thinking about him at this difficult time, we are going to pay our respects at the spot where Yas was sadly taken from us tonight from 7pm, and light candles and let lanterns off. Everyone has their own memories of Yas and I'm sure he will have a lasting memory within all of us.'