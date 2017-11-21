Cards for good causes arrive at Todmorden Information Centre

Mayor of Todmorden Christine Potter and consort Lynne Houlden called into Todmorden Information Centre, Burnley Road, to open its range of charity Christmas cards.

At least 70p from every £1 goes to charity from every pack of cards sold.

The Information Centre has cards for more than 25 national charities including Age UK, the Mayor’s chosen charity, Macmillan and the NSPCC.

Jacqui Matthews, Information Centre manager, said: “The charity cards always prove popular, with lots of people travelling many miles to source beautiful cards and gifts.”

The Information Centre is open Monday to Saturday 10am-4pm and Sundays until Christmas 11am-2.30pm and boasts a well-stocked gift shop for Christmas shopping ideas, which includes the current exhibition of over 20 local artists, artisans and craftspeople.