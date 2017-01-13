Celebrating 700 years of Elland

This year is a big year for Elland. It marks 700 years since the town received a Royal Charter to hold a weekly market and be classed officially as a market town.

To celebrate this momentous anniversary in Calderdale’s history, a series of events will be held in the town throughout the year, led by the Elland Development Board.

The Board, which was formed last year, is made up of representatives from Calderdale Council, as well as local businesses and members of the local community.

It works to bring forward regeneration working with local communities and is putting together a programme of events for 2017 celebrating Elland, looking to the future of the town as well as remembering the past 700 years.

Elland is one of the oldest settlements in Calderdale, and is even entered in the Domesday Book as Ealand, roughly meaning ‘land by the river’ in Anglo-Saxon. The town received a Royal Charter on 24 February 1317 from King Edward II allowing it to host a weekly market, as well as two fairs a year.

A year of celebration events to mark this occasion will kick off with a launch event on Tuesday 31 January 2017 at Elland Cricket Club, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

People will be able to find out more about how the anniversary will celebrate the town and its history. A buffet and refreshments will be provided. For more information please contact the Council’s Neighbourhood team on 01422 288016. The launch will be followed by the Elland Ward Forum between 7.30pm and 9pm.

Commemorative events will take place every month throughout the year. The full timetable is still being finalised, but events will focus on heritage and festivals, and will also include seasonal events through the year.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities, Coun Susan Press, said: “The 700th anniversary of Elland receiving a Royal Charter is a real milestone in the long history of the town and it’s great that all this year, events will be taking place to mark the occasion.

“The events will look to commemorate some of the historical moments throughout the town’s history, as well as incorporating celebrations into new and existing events.”

Further information about events will be available soon. For more information about the work of the Elland Development Board, visit the website here.