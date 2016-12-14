Celebrating their first Christmas in the campaign against hate crime

A community group is celebrating after an evening of live music and entertainment helped raise money for its future projects.

Funds raised by Happy Valley Pride in the upper Calder Valley will go towards combating LGBTQ discrimination and developing projects to engage with schools and other local groups.

Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Happy Valley Pride fundraiser. Credit Craig Shaw

Chair of Happy Valley Pride, Mike Stephens said: “It was a really good night and it has helped us raise cash we need for next year.

“Crucially we will be able to reach the community and talk to people about hate crime.”

Happy Valley Pride was founded in March this year in Hebden Bridge after its founders grew concerned at the presence of homophobic graffiti in the town centre.

Around 80 people attended the festive party, held at Macphelah Mill basement where the organisation was first launched.

A lip sync competition, buffet and performances from local musicians Terry Logan and Chris Manley helped to drawn in the crowd.

Pictures by Craig Shaw/Blu Planet Photography.

