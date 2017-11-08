Chance to ‘meet the producers’ as Todmorden Food Assembly sets weekly date

A weekly food assembly starts in Todmorden on November 23 at the Incredible Aqua Garden behind Todmorden High School.

Todmorden Food Assembly will run each week from 4pm to 7pm and is a type of “click and collect” farmers market.

Customers buy direct from local producers via the Food Assembly website (https://thefoodassembly.com) and orders are paid for in advance online, so producers know exactly what to bring and there is no waste.

At these sessions you collect your shopping and can meet the producers and mingle with your neighbours and friends.

Order when and how much you like, as the system is completely flexible, say organisers. There will be entertainment, crafts, community events and tastings too.