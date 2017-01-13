Character property in Todmorden

This wonderful home combines period features with a contemporary twist

A most attractive period property, being one of the original fireman’s houses constructed circa 1900, sympathetically refurbished and maintained.

This surprisingly spacious character home combines period features with a contemporary twist and is conveniently located just outside the town centre and particularly handy for the Morrisons supermarket and Shade Primary School. There is also access close at hand to the canal tow path, offering a pleasant walk either into Todmorden centre or out towards Walsden.

The accommodation comprises on the ground floor of: entrance vestibule; living/dining room with feature wooden shutters, fitted book shelving, attractive wooden flooring and a decorative fireplace housing a gas stove; inner lobby with stairs to the first floor; cosy sitting room with French windows opening onto an enclosed patio yard, feature stone fireplace housing a wood burning stove, fitted cupboards and large under stairs storage cupboard; stylish modern kitchen fitted with a range of contemporary design wall and base units with integrated appliances including an electric fan oven, microwave, gas hob, cooker hood, fridge/freezer and a washing machine.

To the first floor: landing with stairs to the second floor; large master bedroom with feature wooden shutters and a period style decorative fireplace; dressing room (formerly a single bedroom) with built-in wardrobes spanning the full length and a decorative period fireplace; spacious modern bathroom.

On the second floor: landing with loft access and two further double bedrooms, one with a decorative fireplace.

Outside is a walled and flagged patio area to the rear with gated rear access.

This wonderful home must be seen to be fully appreciated.

Price: £160,000

Agent: Claire Sheehan 01422 842007