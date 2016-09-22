Cheers to that! Todmorden Beer Festival gets underway

The annual Todmorden Beer Festival gets underway today (Thursday).

Now in its 17th year, the event, held at Todmorden Cricket Club, will feature live music every night, 30 cask ales, 10 ciders, gins, prosecco and more.

It’s open tonight from 5pm until 11pm and Friday and Saturday from 12 noon until 11pm. Programmes are £2 and it costs £7.50 for five half pint beer tokens.

West Yorkshire Clarets are also making their annual trip to Todmorden tonight for their September meeting, the closest to Burnley they come each year for their monthly meetings.

It is always September and it is always the occasion of the Todmorden Beer Festival.

Burnley supporters in the Todmorden area are welcome to join them, if you let them know you are going they will look out for you.

For those members travelling from Leeds, there is a frequent rail service with the cricket club just a few minutes walk from the station.