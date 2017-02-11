Children rescued from cliff near Todmorden

FIREFIGHTERS used water sleds to rescue two children after they were reported to be trapped on a cliff next to a canal in Hebden Bridge this afternoon.

A member of the public alerted police and West Yorkshire Fire Service after spotting the two youngsters stuck on steep banking off Stubbing Drive at the side of the Rochdale Canal just before 1pm today. (Sat Feb 11)

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said the two youngsters had got into difficulty on the banking and were clinging to a tree.

The spokesman added: "The easiest way to get them to safety was to get them down to the canal and put them on water rescue sleds and get them across the canal."

The two children were left in the care of paramedics who treated the youngsters who were suffering frojm the effects of the cold weather.

Fir crews attanded from Mytholmroyd, Todmorden and Cleckheaton. The technical rescue vehicle from Cleckheaton also attended.