Smyths Toys Stores has recalled a popular product amid safety fears.

The Safari Ball Pit - with product code 151650 - is to be removed from shelves from the company’s stores across the country.

A statement on the company’s website read: “We have recently found out that the Safari Ball Pit (151650) from Global Industry BV may present some safety concerns.

“Please return this item to a Smyths Toys Superstore for the product to be inspected and a refund issued.”