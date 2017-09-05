Come and share stories

Come along and enjoy some fascinating images and stories from the past, spiced with some gentle humour, as part of a new Memory Makers project.

If you have a local story from the past to tell, you are invited to come along and find out how to share it as part of the project.

The humour, and some gentle songs, will be provided by Stanley Accrington, who will also be the evening’s host to put everyone at their ease.

The project organisers Hebden Bridge District Old People’s Welfare Committee has issued the invitation to what it hopes will be the first in a series of free Memory Makers social events.

It is being held on Friday, September 15, from 5pm to 8pm at Mytholmroyd Community Centre.

Jan Lymer of the committee explained that the Memory Maker project “is an opportunity to help people reconnect with their community and record treasured memories and life histories.”

Jan added: “Everyone has a story to tell, so come and along and find out how to share yours.”

Stanley Accrington is a renowned local acoustic and folk singer-songwriter and Frank Woolrych from the Hebden Bridge-based Pennine Digital Archive will also be there to talk about how you can add your memories and photographs to the wealth of local history which is being collected.

The Memory Makers project has been generously funded by grants from Hebden Royd Town Council and Calderdale Council, said Jan.

For more information about this, and future events in the series, contact Jan Lymer on 01422 847979.