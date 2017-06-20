Coming up...Eureka! is getting ready to party at 25th birthday bash in Halifax

There ain’t no party like a Eureka! party - and everyone’s invited to help Eureka! The National Children’s Museum celebrate its 25th by joining them for a BIG Birthday Bash on Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, 2017.

The Halifax children’s museum opened in 1992, the first of its kind in the UK.

Eureka! is celebrating a quarter century of play, learning and FUN, shared with the seven million plus people who have visited the Yorkshire family favourite since it was opened by HRH Prince Charles on July 9, 1992.

The birthday weekend will include appearances from an 11ft Optimus Prime, party cupcake-hat making with Iota Arts, party music from Steelband Music Ltd and Phoenix FM, some truly awe-inspiring bubbles from Paris Bubbles, plus loads of party games and prizes from the Eureka! team.

The weekend will also include the official opening of digiPlaySpace - a touring digital exhibition coming all the way from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

digiPlaySpace at Eureka! will showcase fourteen pieces from acclaimed international artists, exhibited together in Europe for the first time. With lots for kids to touch, control and play, digiPlaySpace will offer some of the best the world has to offer in new media fun and learning.

Eureka! BIG Birthday Bash events and activities will be included in the price of admission, or free to annual pass holders.