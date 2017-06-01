Community champions celebrated

Two outstanding community champions were recognised by Hebden Royd Town councillors at their recent Annual Meeting.

Trevor Banister and Zwyela Mitchell dos Santos were presented with their awards by Coun Pat Fraser, the new Mayor of Hebden Royd.

In the floods of Boxing Day 2015 Trevor started helping in the Flood Hub in Mytholmroyd, handing out supplies to those that needed them.

In the evenings he helped to clear up and move belongings in flooded homes.

Trevor noticed how much debris was in the river and quickly set up the Calder Valley Clean Up Group and worked alongside volunteers, corporate groups and the National Citizen Service. Supported by local councils he created huge mounds of waste which was swiftly removed for disposal.

He continues to work with the National Citizen Service and is a very active Flood Warden in Mytholmroyd.

Jason Boom, Town Clerk said: “Zweyla first became involved with Fair for Youth when she was 15, helping organise the annual festival for young people which showcases music, activities and education.”

Zweyla highlighted the need for a Public Address System and started fundraising with friends to buy a PA. Hebden Bridge Community PA now provides equipment for events ranging from private parties to community festivals and corporate events and the project is self-financing.

Zweyla has now started working as a sound engineer and continues to train further. She is also a member of Calder Valley Youth Theatre, helps out at Together We Grow and has represented the Hebden Bridge Rotary Club as a young leader.