Coroners are trying to trace the relatives of a man who died in Brighouse.

Christopher Peel, 71, passed away at his home address of Atlas Mills Caravan Park.

Efforts have been to contact Mr Peel's family since his death on August 31, but coroners have been unable to do so as yet.

Anyone with any information about his relatives is asked to contact Coroner’s Officer Malcom Dyson on 01274 373719.