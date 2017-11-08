Countdown to Christmas with PLAYMOBIL advent calendar and LEGO® Friends advent calendar

YIPEE – Christmas is on its way and the countdown has officially started. And what better way to start off your festive season than with two cracking calendars.

Chocolate is so out this year as we all attempt to get or stay healthy and what better way to keep the old tradition going that to have an advent calendar you can make.

PLAYMOBIL advent calendar

PLAYMOBIL and LEGO® are past masters when it comes to making cool toys and their calendars are no exception.

There were certainly no complaints from my testers Ruaridh (10) and Flossie (8). They were so impressed by both, they decided to share!

The PLAYMOBIL Royal Ice Skating calendar was a great choice as it is their favourite past-time at the moment.

Inside was a winter wonderland with forest animals watching as the royal family enjoys winter days in a snowy park and a spot of ice skating on the frozen lake. Flossie particularly loved the special bracelet with the hearts and stars clasp.

It is one of six calendars on offer this yearfrom PLAYMOBIL, with three new sets including the ice skating, jewel thief police operation and Christmas on the farm , which comes in two different designs, one for children aged 18 months and over and a different style for the over fours.

They are joined by old favourites pirate treasure island and dress up party and are a great way of counting down those days.

LEGO® Friends calendar centres on a magical Christmas party scene and each of the 24 days to the big day are hidden in compartments, meaning a surprise each time.

The calendar features a mini doll called Stephanie complete in her smart festive outfit and she is joined by her furry friends and their homes, a Christmas tree, presents and lots of other goodies.

LEGO® is a great way for children to learn and if you are Friends crazy like Flossie, you will love their calendar, with December 4th, 11th, 18th and 24th especially important as the compartments contains something very special! It's bright and colourful and as Flossie said: "pretty cool too.''

Excellent fun all round and a chance to keep the children happy as you wrap the presents safe in the knowledge they won’t disturb you!

Countdown to Christmas with PLAYMOBIL advent calendar and LEGO® Friends advent calendar, both priced at £19.99. Check out: www.playmobil.co.uk and shop.LEGO.com

Follow me on Twitter @Emojiadventurer