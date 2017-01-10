Couples wanted for 2017 series of Don’t Tell the Bride

Yorkshire couples wanting to tie the knot this year are being invited to apply for a new series of Don’t Tell the Bride.

The popular Sky 1 series is back for a new series in 2017 and is inviting couples wanting to get married this year to apply.

Successful couples will get £14,000 for their big day - but the bride gets absolutely no say in any of it.

Instead, the grooms get to make all the decisions, from the venue, to the colour scheme, the flowers and even that all important dress.

So if you’re brave enough to trust your other half to plan your big day for you, apply now.

Just email dttb@applyfortheshow.com.